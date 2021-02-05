Advertisement

Blue Grass Police Chief shares tips for driving in a snow storm

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - After about four inches of snow throughout the Quad Cities, local law enforcement is asking you to make sure you continue to take precautions when out on the road.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Highway 61 from Davenport to Blue Grass was relatively clear thanks to a number of plow trucks on the road. However, it’s still recommended you go about 5 to 10 miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit as a precaution due to ice and wind. Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns says the combination from “the high impact from the winds, the blowing snow, the drifting snow, the heavy amounts of snow have made a recipe for disaster for cars on the streets.” He goes on to say it’s especially dangerous when going downhill. “Vehicles are sliding off the highways just because of the rain earlier and how it froze. It’s just a recipe for disaster,” explains Chief Jahns.

Even first responders can have a difficult time driving in the snow, says Chief Jahns. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, he was called out to a jackknife accident with a semi-truck. He says vehicles were still going 60 to 65 miles per hour on the highway. Especially on snowy or icy days, Chief Jahns recommends drivers put their hazards on and drive in the slow lane “it’s no problem to go 35 to 40 miles per hour, just take it slow. There’s no rush.”

It’s crucial you take your time and leave early both for your safety and others. “It’s dangerous, not only for the motorist but for those coming to respond to the environment. Firefighters, paramedics, the police officers, have to actually park in such a way that they’re not in danger. They have to make sure that they don’t get hit by vehicles. There’s just so much at play here and at stake than just the driver,” shares Chief Jahns. He says before you head out during a blizzard, you should ask yourself, “Do I need to go out today?”

Chief Jahns also reminds you to have an emergency kit in your car with supplies like extra clothes, a blanket, snacks, a shovel, and cat litter. If you get stuck in the snow, you should shovel as much as you can around your tires and throw the liter down for traction.

You should also keep an eye on city restrictions on parking and snow plowing. Blue Grass has an ordinance that can fine you up to 190 dollars if you push the snow from your driveway onto the street.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

