CRIME STOPPERS: Purse thefts in the Quad Cities

Man is suspected of stealing purses in the Quad City Area.
Man is suspected of stealing purses in the Quad City Area.(Moline PD/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -The pictured suspect has been stealing purses from grocery carts and at gas stations all over the QC. 

He is described as Hispanic or a light-skinned African-American between the ages of 45-55.  He has a large build and wears glasses.  He walks with a wobble (might be slightly bow-legged).  He drives a 2011-2012 White Ford Edge that has a handicap placard hanging inside and no license plate. The Ford has unique wheels (see photo below) and has black roof racks.  While inside grocery stores he will walk with a cart, or ride in a motorized cart.  He steals purses out of victims’ carts while they are not looking.  When the suspect steals purses at gas stations, he will get out of the passenger side of the Ford Edge and approach cars on the opposite side that the victim is pumping gas.  He carefully and quietly opens the car doors and steals purses from inside the victims’ vehicles. The Offender has also been known to steal purses while victims are putting air in their tires.

The vehicle has a handicap sign hanging from the dashboard and does not have back plates.
The vehicle has a handicap sign hanging from the dashboard and does not have back plates.(Moline PD/KWQC)

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All Tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

