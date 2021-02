SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - Keith Richardson, 42, is wanted in Illinois on charges of obstructing justice.

Officials say Richardson, pictured above, is around 5′5″ and 165 lbs., has brown eyes, and has brown hair.

If you have any information about this suspect, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

