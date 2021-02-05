CRIME STOPPERS: Westwood Terrace Apartments burgalarized

(KWQC) - On January 15, 2021, the office at Westwood Terrace Apartments, 2200 1st Street A, Moline was burglarized.

The suspect(s) stole a Home Depot credit card and made purchases online in excess of $11,000. The suspect(s) picked up the items purchased at Home Depot Stores in the Rockford area. In the video, one male suspect appears to have an awkward posture each time he was in the store waiting at the register.

If you recognize these two guys, call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

