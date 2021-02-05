Employee accused of stealing funds from Quad City Conservation Alliance

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) -An employee of the Quad Cities Conservation Alliance has been accused of stealing large amounts of money from the organization over a period of time.

According to court documents, 61-year-old Cindy Williams, of Moline, has been charged with Theft by the Rock Island County Court after it was discovered by her employers that she had stolen more than $10,000 dollars through an audit made in October.

Williams had been working for the QCCA for 14 years as a secretary and according to Board President Rich Miller, had been adding funds to her paycheck for a few of them.

Miller was fired after the audit led to the discovery of her alleged theft in October.

“Number one, what made me mad was that she was a member of one of our clubs,” said Miller, “after COVID hit, we had to shut down and we didn’t have any income, we were starting to get really low on money and she was saying ‘oh, we really got to watch all our dollars and cents’ but that didn’t slow her down.”

In a statement to TV6, Miller said he hopes Williams will get a probationary period where she can pay the organization back for some of the funds she allegedly stole.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.