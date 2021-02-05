Geneseo man facing multiple child pornography charges

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - A Geneseo man was arrested Thursday on multiple child pornography charges, the Illinois State Police said in a media release.

Jason J.V. Moore, 41, was booked into the Henry County Jail on five counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Bail was set at $250,000.

On Oct. 22, Illinois State Police investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information Moore was engaged in possessing or disseminating child sexual exploitation material and/or child sexual assault material, according to the release.

An investigation was launched in conjunction with the Geneseo Police Department, the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office – Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children. According to the release, investigators later searched Moore’s home and found evidence that led to his arrest.

Police ask anyone who may have additional information to call ISP at 309-752-4915 ext. 4935. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

