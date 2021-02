Illinois officials report 3,660 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 3,660 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 83 additional deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 1,141,219 cases and 19,526 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 2,318 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 491 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 254 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 29 to Thursday is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test during that same period is 4.3%.

IDPH also reported Friday that 1,635,925 doses of vaccine had been delivered to providers across the state. Approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

That brings the total number of doses to 2,132,025.

A total of 1,231,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,082 doses.

Illinois Thursday set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 74,965 doses administered, IDPH reported.

Check TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local counties. You can also visit TV6′s vaccination page for more information and resources.

The new deaths include:

Adams County: One male 70s

Coles County: One male 50s

Cook County: One male 30s, one male 40s, one female 50s, one male 50s, eight males 60s, one female 70s, three males 70s, three females 80s, seven males 80s, four females 90s

DuPage County: One female 70s, one male 70s, two males 80s, one female 90s

Effingham County: One male 70s, one male 80s

Fayette County: One male 60s

Grundy County: One male 70s

Jasper County: One female 80s, one male 80s

Kane County: One male 40s, one male 50s, two females 70s, one female 80s, one female 90s

Kankakee County: One male 70s, 1 female 90s

Kendall County: One male 60s, one female 70s

Lake County: One male 40s, one male 60s, one male 70s, two males 80s

Lawrence County: One male 60s

Lee County: One female 90s

Livingston County: One female 80s, one male 80s

Macon County: One male 70s, one male 90s

Marshall County: One female 80s

McHenry County: One male 70s, one male 80s

McLean County: One female 60s

Montgomery County: One male 80s

Pike County: One male 80s

Rock Island County: One male 50s, one female 80s, one male 80s, two males 90s

Sangamon County: One male 80s

St. Clair County: One male 70s, one female 80s

Vermilion County: One male 40s

Will County: One male 60s, two females 80s, one male 90s

