Advertisement

Iowa Army National Guard unit In Davenport readies for deployment

A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.
A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A sending off ceremony will be held next week for some 75 Army National Guard soldiers based in Davenport.

Headquarters and Headquarters Company and Company B, First of the 171st Aviation Regiment, will deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. U.S. Central Command encompasses 27 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others. Their primary mission will be to conduct aviation sustainment operations such as refueling and maintenance in support of U.S. and coalition forces

The modified community send-off ceremony will be held in Davenport on Feb. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the send-off ceremony is not open to the public. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Iowa National Guard Facebook page @IowaNationalGuard.

The Iowa National Guard is experiencing an increase in deployments as many of its units come into their “mission year” as part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle. The unit was most recently activated into federal service in 2016 and deployed to Afghanistan in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

The First of the 171st Aviation Regiment will travel to their mobilization station in Ft. Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas. The deployment is expected to last approximately one year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday...
Police respond to ‘medical episode’ on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport
Blowing snow will continue through midday
Hazardous travel continues this morning
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
The First Alert Day was issued due to the chance of rain, freezing rain and wet snow along with...
Snow emergencies still in effect in multiple cities in TV6 viewing area

Latest News

While higher than a year ago, the unemployment rate for Bay, Franklin and Gulf counties was 5%...
Iowa unemployment office explains card payments, federal extension of benefits
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Erik Aalund, 36, is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and...
Moline police seek community’s help in locating missing man
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 3,660 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths Friday