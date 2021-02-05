Advertisement

Iowa officials report 804 new COVId-19 cases, 34 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 804 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 323,317 cases and 5,067 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 9.1% and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.1%.

The website also showed 1,489,096 Iowans had been tested for the virus, and 291,536 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 348 people were hospitalized, down from 360 reported Thursday. Of that, 52 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 66 were in the intensive care unit, and 31 were on ventilators.

Check TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local counties.

Iowa officials also reported that 289,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of that, 276,337 doses have gone to Iowa residents.

According to officials, 141,541 have initiated the two-dose vaccine series while 74,098, or about 2.3 percent of Iowa’s population, have completed the series.

Visit TV6′s vaccination page to learn how the state and local counties are doing with vaccinations.

