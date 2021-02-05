Iowa unemployment office explains card payments, federal extension of benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The number of initial unemployment claims was up in Iowa, as some long-term unemployed see a gap in payments, the Iowa Workforce Development reported this week.

IWD reported that between Jan. 24, and Jan. 30, there was an increase of 687 new applications compared to adjusted numbers the week before. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 46,708, an increase of 405 from the previous week.

IWD said it tarted issuing $300 additional per week in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to all eligible individuals, including retroactive payments. FPUC payments are issued in conjunction with state Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

Extended PEUC and PUA benefits are not being paid at this time, according to IWD.

They said if your claim for state UI, PEUC or PUA were exhausted on or after Dec. 27, there will be a gap in your payments. IWD will automatically enroll all Iowans who are eligible for the PEUC and PUA program extension. There is no need to call or reapply for benefits through the newest stimulus bill.

IowaWORKS Centers are not providing in-person services. Customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.