Moline police seek community’s help in locating missing man

Erik Aalund, 36, is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and...
Erik Aalund, 36, is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.(KWQC/Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Erik Aalund, 36, is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said his family lost contact with him and are concerned with his wellbeing.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call 911 or Detective Ott at 309-524-2167.

