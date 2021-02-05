Advertisement

Newton Township, Illinois Pulling Plows Off Roads

Blowing and drifting making rural roads dangerous
Plow crews pulled from roads in Newton Township, Illinois
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Officials in Newton Township, Illinois have announced they are pulling plows off the roads Thursday night. Newton Township is in Whiteside County near Erie. The township supervisor says the winds are causing a lot of blowing and drifting snow making it impossible to keep the roads clear at this time. This decision only effects rural roads in the area. Plow crews will get back to work as soon as conditions improve.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

