Next week’s Rock Island County Vaccination Clinic moved to TaxSlayer Center

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Due to the forecasted extremely cold temperatures next week, the mass vaccination clinic for Rock Island County residents on February 9th is being moved to the TaxSlayer Center.

You must register for a time slot in order to attend and receive a vaccine.

People will be asked to stay in their vehicles in the TaxSlayer Center parking lot and tune their radios to 89.7 FM to listen to when their time slot can enter the building. Only 50 people will be allowed inside at one time. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced.

Nita Ludwig, the administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, says when weather permits, the mass vaccination clinic will be held at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction.

The health department will update its website and social media partners when the clinic will be moved to the TaxSlayer Center.

