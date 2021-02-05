Officials: Quad Cities St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed

(KWQC) - This year’s Quad Cities St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed, officials announced Thursday.

“The St. Patrick Society has determined that due to the continuing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic it is in the best interest of public safety to postpone Grand Parade XXXV.2 to a later date THIS YEAR,” Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities, wrote in a Facebook post.

Dooley further wrote that a new date will be announced once it has been approved by the respective city councils.

Last year’s parade Grand Parade XXXV was canceled due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.