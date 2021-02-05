Advertisement

Officials: Quad Cities St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed

The Quad Cities St. Patrick's Day Parade cancelation did not stop people from celebrating on Saturday in Davenport. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - This year’s Quad Cities St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed, officials announced Thursday.

“The St. Patrick Society has determined that due to the continuing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic it is in the best interest of public safety to postpone Grand Parade XXXV.2 to a later date THIS YEAR,” Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities, wrote in a Facebook post.

Dooley further wrote that a new date will be announced once it has been approved by the respective city councils.

Last year’s parade Grand Parade XXXV was canceled due to the pandemic.

