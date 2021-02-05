DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live is so honored to be the focus of a Valentine’s Day promotional special that benefits a Quad Cities’ non-profit that literally changes lives. Dr. Kit Evans-Ford from Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope invites viewers to take advantage of the PSL exclusive, specially-priced Valentine’s Day gift box that contains products made by women benefitting from the non-profit’s help in recovering from exiting situations of domestic violence. See the image and the package description (and value details) below.

Argrow's House of Davenport, IA, offering a PSL Valentine's Day Special priced at just $49.95 ($65 value) (Argrow's House)

See the Paula Sands Live Valentine’s Day Special---$49.95 here! The set contains the all the following handmade products which is perfect for Valentine’s Day gifting! Everything is packaged in an inspirational red Argrow’s Hope Box. (Reg. price is $65.00!)

DIRECT LINK TO PSL Valentine’s Day Special: https://argrowshouse.org/collections/home-page-collection/products/paula-sands-live-valentines-special

$65 value for only $49.95.

In case you are not familiar with this important non-profit, Argrow’s House is a safe space in the Greater Quad Cities Region where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Argrow’s House is also a bath and body business where women healing from abuse create beautiful bath products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe space that celebrates who they are.

