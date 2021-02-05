PSL Valentine’s Day Special
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Paula Sands Live is so honored to be the focus of a Valentine’s Day promotional special that benefits a Quad Cities’ non-profit that literally changes lives. Dr. Kit Evans-Ford from Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope invites viewers to take advantage of the PSL exclusive, specially-priced Valentine’s Day gift box that contains products made by women benefitting from the non-profit’s help in recovering from exiting situations of domestic violence. See the image and the package description (and value details) below.
See the Paula Sands Live Valentine’s Day Special---$49.95 here! The set contains the all the following handmade products which is perfect for Valentine’s Day gifting! Everything is packaged in an inspirational red Argrow’s Hope Box. (Reg. price is $65.00!)
- Argrow’s House full-sized “I Love You” Label Radiant Rose Soap
- Argrow’s House 3 oz “Love Collection” Radiant Rose Bath Balm
- Argrow’s House 4 oz Honey Almond Lotion
- Chocolate covered pretzels by Sweet Tooth Snacks
- A gorgeous, handcrafted brass bangle handmade by women artisans in Kenya. It is decorated beautifully by intertwining, shaping and stamping. Sourced by NASHONA and #Survivor Strong owner Lilian Kimweri Danieli. Every purchase from Nashona benefits orphans in Karatu, Tanzania. This pretty bangle can be adjusted to fit most wrists!
DIRECT LINK TO PSL Valentine’s Day Special: https://argrowshouse.org/collections/home-page-collection/products/paula-sands-live-valentines-special
$65 value for only $49.95.
In case you are not familiar with this important non-profit, Argrow’s House is a safe space in the Greater Quad Cities Region where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Argrow’s House is also a bath and body business where women healing from abuse create beautiful bath products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe space that celebrates who they are.
