Rock Island County officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 12,377.

Twenty-five patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday afternoon. The number of deaths remains at 298.

The new cases are:

  • One woman in her 60s
  • Three women in their 50s
  • One woman in her 40s
  • One woman in her 30s
  • Three women in their 20s
  • One woman in her teens
  • Two girls in their teens
  • One girl younger than 13
  • Three men in their 60s
  • Three men in their 40s
  • Three men in their 30s
  • One man in his 20s
  • One boy younger than 13

