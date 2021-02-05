Rock Island County officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 12,377.
Twenty-five patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday afternoon. The number of deaths remains at 298.
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 60s
- Three women in their 50s
- One woman in her 40s
- One woman in her 30s
- Three women in their 20s
- One woman in her teens
- Two girls in their teens
- One girl younger than 13
- Three men in their 60s
- Three men in their 40s
- Three men in their 30s
- One man in his 20s
- One boy younger than 13
