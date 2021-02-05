Rock Island County officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 12,377.

Twenty-five patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday afternoon. The number of deaths remains at 298.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 60s

Three women in their 50s

One woman in her 40s

One woman in her 30s

Three women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Two girls in their teens

One girl younger than 13

Three men in their 60s

Three men in their 40s

Three men in their 30s

One man in his 20s

One boy younger than 13

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.