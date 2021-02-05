Rock Island County releases Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Thursday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Additionally, they announced 3 new deaths, bringing the county’s total to 298.

The new deaths reported were a man in his 90′s who was in the hospital, a man in his 80′s who died at home and a man in his 90′s who was in a long term care facility.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the loved ones of these residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Health officials say there are currently 28 patients in the hospital with COVID in the county.

The 31 new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 4 women in their 60s

· 3 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 man in his 70s

· 1 man in his 60s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

