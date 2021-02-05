Rock Island County slots fill for first dose clinic; website crashes

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced all of the slots for the first dose of the clinic have been filled.

Officials also said their website crashed due to the high number of people on the website.

“We know this is frustrating,” health officials said in a Facebook post. “We are looking at ways to fix this problem with our website host.”

The link for next week’s second dose will go live at 11 a.m.

Officials also announced on Thursday they would be moving next week’s clinic due to the expected weather.

