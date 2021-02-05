Advertisement

Rock Island County slots fill for first dose clinic; website crashes

Officials also said their website crashed due to the high number of people on the website.
Officials also said their website crashed due to the high number of people on the website.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced all of the slots for the first dose of the clinic have been filled.

Officials also said their website crashed due to the high number of people on the website.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccination in the TV6 viewing area.

“We know this is frustrating,” health officials said in a Facebook post. “We are looking at ways to fix this problem with our website host.”

The link for next week’s second dose will go live at 11 a.m.

Officials also announced on Thursday they would be moving next week’s clinic due to the expected weather.

All slots for the first dose of the clinic are filled. Our website - richd.org - crashed because of so many people...

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Friday, February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday...
Police respond to ‘medical episode’ on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport
Blowing snow will continue through midday
Hazardous travel continues this morning
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
The First Alert Day was issued due to the chance of rain, freezing rain and wet snow along with...
Snow emergencies still in effect in multiple cities in the Quad Cities
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy; Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, stimulus checks

Latest News

Health officials in Rock Island County on Thursday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
Rock Island County releases Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Members of the Missouri House -- some wearing masks, and other not -- huddle closely in...
Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive