Advertisement

Scott County vaccine supply low, but stable

The Scott County Health Department Director says the county has been allocated a stable, but low supply of the vaccine for the next several weeks.
The Scott County Health Department says it is receiving a low, but stable supply of the vaccine...
The Scott County Health Department says it is receiving a low, but stable supply of the vaccine for the next several weeks.(Scott County Health Department)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - According to Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers, the county has been allocated a low, but stable supply of the vaccine for the next several weeks.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccination in the TV6 viewing area.

Rivers calls this “good news” from the Iowa Department of Health, saying in the first eight weeks of the vaccine rollout, this was not guaranteed. Though, Rivers says the bad news is the supply will remain low.

However, Rivers says this news will allow county officials to better plan for the upcoming weeks.

Right now in Iowa, vaccines are being given to people in priority groups for Phase 1B Tier 1, plus people age 65 and older.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday...
Police respond to ‘medical episode’ on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport
Blowing snow will continue through midday
Hazardous travel continues this morning
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
21-year-old Richard Forsythe, of Galena, Illinois, was developed as a possible suspect in the...
Court documents reveal new details in Dubuque murder case
Police lights
Two facing charges after vehicle crashes on I-88 in Whiteside County Tuesday

Latest News

The Illinois Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced they will host a virtual Hemp...
Virtual hemp summit to be held by the Illinois Dept. of Agriculture
Health officials in Rock Island County on Thursday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
Rock Island County releases Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
This was made through Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the National...
Iowa Dept. of Public Health awarded 988 State Planning grant
Moline Police reported a train malfunction blocked 12th Street up to 23rd Street in Moline...
Problem solved after several Moline roads were blocked due to train malfunction