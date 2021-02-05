Scott County vaccine supply low, but stable

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - According to Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers, the county has been allocated a low, but stable supply of the vaccine for the next several weeks.

Rivers calls this “good news” from the Iowa Department of Health, saying in the first eight weeks of the vaccine rollout, this was not guaranteed. Though, Rivers says the bad news is the supply will remain low.

However, Rivers says this news will allow county officials to better plan for the upcoming weeks.

Right now in Iowa, vaccines are being given to people in priority groups for Phase 1B Tier 1, plus people age 65 and older.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.