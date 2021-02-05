Advertisement

Senate clears procedural hurdle on COVID-19 relief, including stimulus checks

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to becoming law.

The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday morning that would block the threat of filibuster from Republicans on the measure.

The resolution passed on party lines, 51 to 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

That happened after hours of debate and voting on amendments that took the session into the overnight hours.

Most of those amendments were defeated, but one aimed at preventing wealthy Americans from receiving $1,400 checks was adopted.

Adoption during this process does not mean it will make it into the final bill.

The budget resolution sets the stage for budget reconciliation, which would allow Democrats to pass the final bill along party lines.

Since the Senate revised the budget resolution bill, it now goes back to the House to get a new vote that includes the changes.

If it passes there, the Senate would likely wait until after former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial to vote on a final bill.

