UPDATE: Problem solved after several Moline roads were blocked due to train malfunction

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - <b> UPDATE: </b> Moline Police report the problem has been fixed and the train is now on the move. You can now cross all roads.

<b> ORIGINAL: </b> According to the Moline Police Department, 12th Street up to 23rd Street is currently blocked by a train.

Police say the railroad is experiencing difficulty with the train. No word yet on what is causing the malfunction. At this time, you will not be able to cross any of the blocked streets.

Police say crews tell them it could take roughly an hour to fix the problem. You will want to find a different route this morning.

