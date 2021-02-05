Advertisement

UPDATE: Problem solved after several Moline roads were blocked due to train malfunction

Police say the train is now on the move.
Several Moline roads blocked due to train malfunction.
Several Moline roads blocked due to train malfunction.(KXII)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - <b> UPDATE: </b> Moline Police report the problem has been fixed and the train is now on the move. You can now cross all roads.

<b> ORIGINAL: </b> According to the Moline Police Department, 12th Street up to 23rd Street is currently blocked by a train.

Police say the railroad is experiencing difficulty with the train. No word yet on what is causing the malfunction. At this time, you will not be able to cross any of the blocked streets.

Police say crews tell them it could take roughly an hour to fix the problem. You will want to find a different route this morning.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday...
Police respond to ‘medical episode’ on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport
Blowing snow will continue through midday
Hazardous travel continues this morning
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
21-year-old Richard Forsythe, of Galena, Illinois, was developed as a possible suspect in the...
Court documents reveal new details in Dubuque murder case
Police lights
Two facing charges after vehicle crashes on I-88 in Whiteside County Tuesday

Latest News

Keith Richardson, 42, is wanted in Illinois on charges of obstructing justice.
CRIME STOPPERS: Wanted suspect for obstructing justice
Police are looking for a man they say has been stealing purses from grocery carts and at gas...
CRIME STOPPERS: Purse thefts in the Quad Cities
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on Jan. 15 at Westwood Terrace Apartments,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Westwood Terrace Apartments burgalarized
A man from Orion, Illinois, was arrested on charges of child pornography after an investigation...
Orion Man charged with distributing child pornography