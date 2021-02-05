Advertisement

Tough travel continues this morning

Arctic air settles in this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 6AM FRIDAY***

A First Alert Day continues this morning for blowing and drifting snow. Travel is still not advised in eastern Iowa this morning, especially in open and rural areas. Snowfall amounts were in the 2″-5″ range, but due to the winds this system was very impactful in our area. Now our attention turns towards a long period of arctic air. Wind chills will be below zero all day today and we might even have a few flurries this afternoon. The air temps may dip below zero tonight and another clipper will move through on Saturday. This will bring us another chance for 1″-3″ of fluffy snow and reinforce the cold air. Sunday will bring high in the single digits, either side zero, and wind chills near -25º that will continue into MOnday. Thus, First Alert Days are in effect for Sunday into Monday. Looking ahead to next week, there really isn’t any warm up. Highs will be 20º below normal and overnight lows will be below zero each night.

TODAY: Breezy with a few flurries. High: 16º Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 2°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Light snow. High: 10º.

