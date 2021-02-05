Advertisement

Virtual hemp summit to be held by the Illinois Dept. of Agriculture

Published: Feb. 5, 2021
Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced they will host a virtual Hemp Summit on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The free, online event, will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with presentations from growers, processors, university researchers, industry stakeholders and IDOA staff.

“We have had two solid hemp growing seasons here in Illinois, with many takeaways from those who have weathered the challenges that come in the infant stages of an industry,” said IDOA Division Manager, David Lakeman. “To have a venue where farmers, processors and others involved in the industry can share what works and what doesn’t is invaluable.”

The Summit’s agenda is structured to optimize the distribution of information and limit repetition during the three-hour event. Topics on the agenda include: the 2020 growing season, best practices, and lessons learned. Information on the panelists will be available prior to the event.

The 2021 Hemp Summit is free to attend, but registration is required. Those interested in attending can register online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Plants/Pages/Hemp-Summit-Registration.aspx. Registered attendees will be emailed a link to the event Monday, February 22.

