Clinton police arrest suspect in armed robbery

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that happened late Tuesday night. Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Circle K on North 2nd Street on Tuesday, February 2nd at 11:43 p.m.

Authorities say the clerk reported a Black man entering the store and displaying a firearm, demanding money from the register. The suspect then reportedly ordered the clerk into the bathroom as he ran from the store.

Police say 39-year-old Gerald M. Tutson of Savanna has been arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree and possession of a firearm as a felon.

JoDaviess Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Savanna PD, Hanover PD, and the Black Hawk Area Task Force assisted in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1457 and ask for Capt. John Davis. Tutson is reportedly in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.

