Advertisement

Clinton police arrest suspect in armed robbery

Police say 39-year-old Gerald M. Tutson of Savanna has been arrested and charged with robbery...
Police say 39-year-old Gerald M. Tutson of Savanna has been arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree and possession of a firearm as a felon.(Clinton Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that happened late Tuesday night. Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Circle K on North 2nd Street on Tuesday, February 2nd at 11:43 p.m.

Authorities say the clerk reported a Black man entering the store and displaying a firearm, demanding money from the register. The suspect then reportedly ordered the clerk into the bathroom as he ran from the store.

Police say 39-year-old Gerald M. Tutson of Savanna has been arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree and possession of a firearm as a felon.

JoDaviess Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Savanna PD, Hanover PD, and the Black Hawk Area Task Force assisted in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1457 and ask for Capt. John Davis.  Tutson is reportedly in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.
Iowa Army National Guard unit In Davenport readies for deployment
Employee accused of stealing money from the QCCA
Employee accused of stealing funds from Quad City Conservation Alliance
Erik Aalund, 36, is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and...
Moline police locate missing man

Latest News

Light to moderate snow this afternoon. Bitter wind chills tonight.
First Alert Day: Update
FIRST ALERT DAY for light/moderate snow & bitter cold until 9 PM
FIRST ALERT DAY for light/moderate snow & bitter cold until 9 PM Saturday
FIRST ALERT DAY for light/moderate snow & bitter cold until 9 PM
Your First Alert Forecast
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments