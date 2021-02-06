Advertisement

Cold air sticking around

Snow Saturday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Prepare for the colder air as that will be present through the weekend and into next week. There will be a few chances for snow through the weekend as well. There will be a system Saturday that will give mostly 1″ to 3″ along and south of I-80, and pockets of 4″ are possible south. This system will also reinforce cold air, bringing highs Sunday in the single digits and wind chills 15 to 25 degrees below zero in the morning. Due to the dangers of the cold, there will be a First Alert Day on Sunday. Expect morning temperatures to be below zero into the next work week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: -1°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Snow in afternoon. High: 9°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Wind chills 15-25 below zero. Low: -10°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

