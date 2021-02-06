Cold air sticking around

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Although we saw snowfall mostly from 2″ to 5″, we are still seeing impacts from partially covered roads in open and rural areas. There are still patchy spots on the roads as well. Winds will still be stronger at 15-25 mph today, already making the area feel near zero. Prepare for the colder air as that will be present through the weekend and into next week. There will be a few chances for snow through the weekend as well. There will be a system that will give mostly 1″ to 3″ along and south of I-80, and pockets of 4″ are possible south. This system will also reinforce cold air, bringing highs Sunday in the single digits and wind chills 15 to 25 degrees below zero in the morning. Due to the dangers of the cold, there will be a First Alert Day on Sunday and Monday. Expect morning temperatures to be below zero into the next work week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: -1°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Snow in afternoon. High: 9°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Wind chills 15-25 below zero. Low: -10°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

