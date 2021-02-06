FIRST ALERT DAY for light/moderate snow & bitter cold until 9 PM Saturday 2/6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 9 AM until 9 PM for accumulating snow south of I-80***

***WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for our northern tier of counties until 10 AM***

Bitterly cold wind chills down to -10 to -20 degrees this morning.

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 9 PM for our northern counties***

Accumulating snow today and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days will be the main features in our forecast. We’ll start with light to moderate snow moving into the region, as a fast moving Alberta Clipper sweeps through the upper Midwest. Snow will occur mainly this afternoon and continue into this evening. Although minor amounts will be the rule, the highest accumulations will be found mainly south of I-80, with 2″ to 3″ totals. Northern counties can expect to see 1″ or less. Expect slippery road conditions and visibility issues during the period.

The next FIRST ALERT DAY concerns bitterly cold air and potentially dangerous wind chills, and will be in effect from 6 PM until Noon Sunday. A very cold arctic air mass will continue over the region, plunging actual air temperatures down to -5 to -15 degrees, and wind chills down to -25 to -35. These dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Use caution if you plan to head outdoors--wear appropriate clothing, a scarf, hat, and gloves.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

