First Alert Day Sunday morning for extreme cold (02-05-2021)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 12 AM Sunday until 11 AM Sunday for extreme cold***

Extreme cold is expected Sunday morning.

A First Alert Day will be in effect Sunday at midnight until late Sunday morning for extreme cold. During this time temperatures will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero and wind chills will reach 15 to 30 degrees below zero. As of Friday night, there have been a few southern counties that have a Wind Chill Advisory, but more will be issued after the minor snow event on Saturday. The entire viewing area will be included in this First Alert Day.

Wind chills Sunday morning will range from 15 to 30 degrees below zero.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wear mittens or gloves and a hat before heading outside. Stay dry if you go outside while these wind chills are present. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

