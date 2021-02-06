Advertisement

First Alert Day Sunday morning for extreme cold (02-05-2021)

Wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 12 AM Sunday until 11 AM Sunday for extreme cold***

Extreme cold is expected Sunday morning.
Extreme cold is expected Sunday morning.

A First Alert Day will be in effect Sunday at midnight until late Sunday morning for extreme cold. During this time temperatures will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero and wind chills will reach 15 to 30 degrees below zero. As of Friday night, there have been a few southern counties that have a Wind Chill Advisory, but more will be issued after the minor snow event on Saturday. The entire viewing area will be included in this First Alert Day.

Wind chills Sunday morning will range from 15 to 30 degrees below zero.
Wind chills Sunday morning will range from 15 to 30 degrees below zero.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wear mittens or gloves and a hat before heading outside. Stay dry if you go outside while these wind chills are present. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday...
Police respond to ‘medical episode’ on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport
Blowing snow will continue through midday
Hazardous travel continues this morning
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard
The First Alert Day was issued due to the chance of rain, freezing rain and wet snow along with...
Snow emergencies still in effect in multiple cities in TV6 viewing area

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on reopening schools this...
“This does not help the Quad Cities:” local superintendents discuss Iowa ‘school choice’ bill
Iowa Pharmacy Association explains "all hands on deck" approach to Iowa vaccine rollout
Iowa Pharmacy Association explains “all hands on deck” approach to Iowa vaccine rollout
Iowa Pharmacy Association explains "all hands on deck" approach to Iowa vaccine rollout
Iowa Pharmacy Association explains "all hands on deck" approach to Iowa vaccine rollout
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses