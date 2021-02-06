Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 555 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 323,872 cases and 5,108 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.6%.

The website also showed 1,491,720 Iowans had been tested for the virus, and 293,101 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 336 people were hospitalized, down from 348 reported Friday. Of that, 47 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 67 were in the intensive care unit, and 30 were on ventilators.

Check TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local counties.

Iowa officials also reported that 305,071 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of that, 291,207 doses have gone to Iowa residents.

According to officials, 143,869 have initiated the two-dose vaccine series while 80,601 have completed the series.

Visit TV6′s vaccination page to learn how the state and local counties are doing with vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.