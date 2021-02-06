Iowa Pharmacy Association explains “all hands on deck” approach to Iowa vaccine rollout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As vaccines make their way to Iowans the Iowa Pharmacy Association it helping make sure it’s a smooth process.

“We’re working with pharmacies across the state as they learn more information around COVID vaccine and the allocations that they’ll be receiving in order for them to be prepared to administer the vaccine to their communities. The association also plays an important role at the state level, working with other provider organizations and really bridging that communication so that all immunization providers locally are collaborating and helping to address the community needs and really working as a vaccination team.” says Kate Gainer, CEO at the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

Teamwork in the crucial in the rollout. Local health departments are working to push out vaccine as soon as it becomes available. The Federal Pharmacy Program is distributing directly from the CDC to local pharmacies like Walgreens, Hy-Vee, and CVS.

“We need pharmacists, we need local public health, we need physicians clinics. Even students in the medical healthcare fields are stepping up to help administer these vaccines and get shots in arms,” says Gainer. “It’s absolutely an all hands on deck approach in order to vaccinate, the millions of Americans and Iowans that will wish to and receive the COVID vaccine.”

But distribution can only go as fast as the state receives allocations of vaccines.

As of Friday, Iowa is ranked 47th in the nation for vaccine distribution per capita. Frustration is growing.

“Iowans want to know who can receive the vaccine, where to receive it, when, and what they can expect,” Gainer says.

Answering those questions can be difficult. Providers often get late notice of plans that can unpredictable and communicating information that is rapidly-changing is another challenge.

“The biggest challenge is just communication. Phone lines are busy, websites are overloaded and people want information. Even the providers sometimes don’t receive information until right before they may be getting a shipment or dose of vaccine. So, it’s not that providers are withholding information. Sometimes it’s just changing so rapidly. As information comes available and the ability to share it with Iowans that need to know that information has also been a challenge. All of the provider groups that are working on COVID vaccine distribution are doing their best to get that information out,” Gainer says.

