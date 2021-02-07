Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning shots fired

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shots fired incident Sunday around 11 a.m. on the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive in Davenport.

Davenport Police confirm 30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault with injury, felon in possession of a firearm, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Richardson is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

Police say no injuries were reported from the incident. The case is under investigation.

