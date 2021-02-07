Advertisement

Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning shots fired

30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault with injury, felon in possession of a firearm, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shots fired incident Sunday around 11 a.m. on the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive in Davenport.

Davenport Police confirm 30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault with injury, felon in possession of a firearm, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Richardson is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

Police say no injuries were reported from the incident. The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.
Iowa Army National Guard unit In Davenport readies for deployment
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard
Classroom generic
‘This does not help the Quad Cities:’ Local superintendents discuss Iowa ‘school choice’ bill

Latest News

Cloudy & very cold with sub-zero wind chills this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY until noon. Dangerous wind chills down to -35 below and colder this morning.
First Alert Day this morning for extreme cold (02-06/07-2021)
FIRST ALERT DAY until noon. Dangerous wind chills down to -35 below and colder this morning.
First Alert Day: Update
Clear and cold this morning, with clouds and light snow by afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast