Chicago-area mother charged after newborn found in trash can

police lights
police lights(AP)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) - A 40-year-old suburban Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after her newborn was left in a trash can at the nursing home where she worked. Verna Tolentino of Morton Grove also was charged in Cook County court with child abandonment. She was ordered held Friday on bail. Police say Tolentino was taken Jan. 11 by ambulance from the nursing home in Glenview to a hospital after complaining of abdominal pain. Later that day, cleaning staff found a newborn boy inside a plastic garbage bag in a bathroom trash can. The bag had been tied closed. The child remains in a hospital.

