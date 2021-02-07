Chilly air here for the week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The cold, arctic air was present this morning and it has been slow to let up, with wind chills in the afternoon still closer to -15 to -25 degrees. A few have been spared from temperatures below zero, but only by a few degrees. Tonight there will be a few passing snow showers, and it will again be powdery and easier to remove off vehicles. Although the heavy cloud cover will help our temperatures not fall to as cold as last night, still expect temperatures to reach a few degrees below zero near the Quad Cities north into the morning. By Monday afternoon southern counties will make it to the low teens and there is another chance for light snow. There will be chances for snow on Wednesday and Thursday. The cold is sticking around this week. For now there is a chance for Wind Chill Advisories later this week and into the weekend as conditions are favoring wind chills 20 below.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance for light snow early overnight. Low: -4°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -15.

MONDAY: Cloudy with another round of light snow during the afternoon. High: 9°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Wind chill: -5 to -15.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Low: -3°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -20.

