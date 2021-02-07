Erie man returns home after spending 119 days in hospital battling COVID

ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - “Oh it feels good to be home...nothing beats being home,” Richard Jepson said.

Richard Jepson, better known as “Skip” wasn’t feeling well in early October, enough for his son Chad to call 911.

“October 10 he wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t drink, wouldn’t do nothing so then we said ‘you know what? We got to take him to the hospital,’” Chad Jepson said.

The next day, Skip was airlifted to Bloomington, Chad’s mind went to the worst-case scenario after his older brother Bart died in March after a battle with Ewing sarcoma.

“Flying with the helicopter is probably what got me, it was like ‘oh no, here we go, we’re going to have lost both of them in one year, and then what are we going to do?’ and stuff like that,” Chad said.

Skip’s brother, Roger, had similar thoughts throughout Skip’s time in the hospital.

“It’s just hard to fathom somebody being in the hospital for four months and they didn’t give him a very good prognosis right away, but he’s a fighter, he came through,” Roger Jepson said.

Roger said Skip turned the corner once he regained the ability to swallow.

“He finally got a feeding tube taken out and then he finally got to have a diet coke, that was his greatest thrill to finally get a diet coke,” Roger said.

From regaining the ability to swallow, to diet coke, to solid foods, to enough progress being made to go home after 119 days in different hospitals.

Skip was treated to a surprise homecoming parade, featuring well wishes from local law enforcement, first responders, friends, and families.

Skip never saw it coming.

“It made me cry, I just figured I was coming home, getting unloaded and getting in the house, here I was afraid, all you guys come up,” Skip said, “That just blows my mind.”

Skip said he doesn’t remember being admitted to the hospital on October 10 or the majority of his time in there, as he was put on a ventilator and feeding tube. Skip said only remembers up to a few weeks back and says what he did see of the COVID wing of the hospital was frightening.

“I go by the hospital wing where the covid patients were and it’s screened off in a zipper to go in and out of that hallway where they are, that was scary,” Skip said.

After receiving his COVID vaccine before leaving the hospital, Skip said he met his goal of returning home in time to spend Valentine’s Day with his wife of over 50 years, Karen.

“I had a calendar my daughter gave me, and I had to put down on there before I even knew I was coming home, I put down ‘February 14 Valentine’s Day’, which would have been a Sunday and I got within a week of it,” he said.

Now, as sports make a return, his next goal is to spend more time outside of his living room recliner.

“To be able to walk out of this chair...I have boys to follow, grandsons to follow, to baseball, wrestling gets back,” Skip said.

