QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 12 PM Sunday for extreme cold in all counties***

Clearer skies make a return tonight and that is leading us to a very cold night. Temperatures will reach 5 to 20 degrees below zero and dangerous wind chills will be present at -15 to -35 degrees. There will be a First Alert Day tonight for the frigid air because frostbite could occur within 30 minutes of being outdoors if not properly covered. Remember to bring pets indoors and wear multiple layers before heading out tomorrow. Lows this week will continue to be closer to zero or in the negatives through this week with a few snow chances through the week.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, cold. Low: -15°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind Chill: -15 to -25.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance for light afternoon snow. High: 4°. Wind Chill: 0 to -10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow early. Low: -2°. Wind: N 0-10 mph. Wind Chill: 0 to -10.

