QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 12 PM Sunday for extreme cold in all counties***

After the snow and clearer skies make a return, there will be very cold air tonight. Dangerous wind chills will be present with them 15 to 30 degrees below zero while temperatures are closer to 5 to 15 degrees below zero. There will be a First Alert Day tonight for the frigid air because frostbite could occur within 30 minutes of being outdoors if not properly covered. Remember to bring pets indoors and wear multiple layers before heading out tomorrow. Lows this week will continue to be closer to zero or in the negatives through this week with a few snow chances through the week.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, cold. Low: -15°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind Chill: -15 to -25.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance for light afternoon snow. High: 4°. Wind Chill: 0 to -10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow early. Low: -2°. Wind: N 0-10 mph. Wind Chill: 0 to -10.

