Illinois State Police cautioning travelers in cold conditions

Illinois State Police are sending a caution to travelers on the roads as cold weather persists.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWQC) - Illinois State Police are sending a caution to travelers on the roads as cold weather persists. In a post on their Facebook page, ISP is reminding drivers to not walk away from their vehicle if they’re stranded. Officials said a vehicle is the best shelter and the easiest thing for emergency personnel to find. The post said in part, “These temps are going to drop so low, they can cause injury within less than 10 minutes.” You’re advised to call 911 and keep track of your location to help them get to you soon.

