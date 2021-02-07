Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 533 new COVID-19 cases and zero additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 324,405 cases and 5,108 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.6%.

The website also showed 1,493,901 Iowans had been tested for the virus, and 293,598 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 316 people were hospitalized, down from 336 reported Saturday. Of that, 69 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 68 were in the intensive care unit, and 32 were on ventilators.

