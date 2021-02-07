Advertisement

Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths over 24 hours

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.6%.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 533 new COVID-19 cases and zero additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 324,405 cases and 5,108 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.6%.

The website also showed 1,493,901 Iowans had been tested for the virus, and 293,598 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 316 people were hospitalized, down from 336 reported Saturday. Of that, 69 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 68 were in the intensive care unit, and 32 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.
Iowa Army National Guard unit In Davenport readies for deployment
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard
Classroom generic
‘This does not help the Quad Cities:’ Local superintendents discuss Iowa ‘school choice’ bill

Latest News

bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
Illinois State Police announced the arrest of a Cahokia man following a gun-related incident in...
Illinois State Police cautioning travelers in cold conditions
FIRST ALERT DAY until noon. Dangerous wind chills down to -35 below and colder this morning.
First Alert Day this morning for extreme cold (02-06/07-2021)
FIRST ALERT DAY until noon. Dangerous wind chills down to -35 below and colder this morning.
First Alert Day: Update