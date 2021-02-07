Multiple fire crews respond to Rock Island house fire Sunday morning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of 6th Avenue in Rock Island. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Rock Island Fire Department says residents in the home were taken to the hospital. At this time, their condition is unknown.

Firefighters were reportedly on the scene for approximately six hours.

Other Fire Departments that assisted included Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, East Moline Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, and the Emergency Services Department.

Fire crews say it was nearly -30 degrees out when they responded and were able to stay warm thanks to Metro Link providing a warming bus for the firefighters.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

