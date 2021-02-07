Advertisement

Multiple fire crews respond to Rock Island house fire Sunday morning

Multiple Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of 6th...
Multiple Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of 6th Avenue in Rock Island. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.(Moline Second Alarmers Association)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of 6th Avenue in Rock Island.  Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Rock Island Fire Department says residents in the home were taken to the hospital. At this time, their condition is unknown.

Firefighters were reportedly on the scene for approximately six hours.

Other Fire Departments that assisted included Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, East Moline Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, and the Emergency Services Department.

Fire crews say it was nearly -30 degrees out when they responded and were able to stay warm thanks to Metro Link providing a warming bus for the firefighters.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.
Iowa Army National Guard unit In Davenport readies for deployment
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

Latest News

30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning shots fired
Cloudy & very cold with sub-zero wind chills this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY until noon. Dangerous wind chills down to -35 below and colder this morning.
First Alert Day this morning for extreme cold (02-06/07-2021)
FIRST ALERT DAY until noon. Dangerous wind chills down to -35 below and colder this morning.
First Alert Day: Update