Warming center available to those in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa. (KWQC) - For those looking to warm up in this extreme cold, the Salvation Army of Muscatine has opened their doors as a warming center. The store is located at 1000 Oregon Street in Muscatine.

They’re open all of Sunday night and will provide free dinner to those in need. Organizers say there is no cost. They also note the Super Bowl will be playing.

