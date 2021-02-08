Advertisement

A Cold Start For Your Monday

Wind Chills to -10 to -20 degrees This Morning
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY until 11 AM Monday for extreme cold***

We’ll start the work week with the prospect of more snow and unseasonably cold temperatures. We’ll see light snow ending this morning, but look for cloudy skies with light snow redeveloping again by afternoon. Highs should reach the single digits to lower teens, with wind chills down to 15 below zero. We’re back below zero for many locations this evening as snow comes to an end. Expect gradual clearing overnight. Sunshine returns to the region Tuesday (but not much warmth). Highs will only reach the lower teens. We’ll see snow chances again Wednesday and Thursday, with readings back in the single digits by the end of the week.

TODAY:  Light snow ending this morning. Cloudy and cold with another round of light snow likely by afternoon. High: 9°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -15.

TONIGHT:  Evening snow ending, followed by gradual clearing. Low: -3°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -15.

TUESDAY:  Cold sunshine. High: 12°. Wind chill: to -15.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning shots fired
police lights
Chicago-area mother charged after newborn found in trash can
Erie man returns home after spending 119 days in hospital battling COVID
Erie man returns home after spending 119 days in hospital battling COVID

Latest News

Late night snow
Cold into Monday morning
Wind chills tonight could reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero.
FAD Extreme Cold
Late night snow
Chilly air here for the week
Late night snow
Snow overnight