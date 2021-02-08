A Cold Start For Your Monday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY until 11 AM Monday for extreme cold***

We’ll start the work week with the prospect of more snow and unseasonably cold temperatures. We’ll see light snow ending this morning, but look for cloudy skies with light snow redeveloping again by afternoon. Highs should reach the single digits to lower teens, with wind chills down to 15 below zero. We’re back below zero for many locations this evening as snow comes to an end. Expect gradual clearing overnight. Sunshine returns to the region Tuesday (but not much warmth). Highs will only reach the lower teens. We’ll see snow chances again Wednesday and Thursday, with readings back in the single digits by the end of the week.

TODAY: Light snow ending this morning. Cloudy and cold with another round of light snow likely by afternoon. High: 9°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -15.

TONIGHT: Evening snow ending, followed by gradual clearing. Low: -3°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -15.

TUESDAY: Cold sunshine. High: 12°. Wind chill: to -15.

