City of Davenport website goes down

The site provider has had a system-wide outage
City of Davenport, iowa, Logo
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The City of Davenport website continues to be down. TV6 has noticed it has experienced an outage since early this past weekend.

According to the city’s Facebook page, it has been acknowledged that the outage occurred sometime Saturday and the city is working to get it fixed. The Davenport’s Facebook page explains that the site is down, “due to circumstances beyond our control. Our website provider has experienced a system-wide hardware issue. Rest assured, we are in constant communication and expect this to be a temporary disruption”.

If you are a resident still looking to find services, some links have been provided. For instance, if you want to make a payment, the Payment Center link is https://request.davenportiowa.com/.../payment/center.egov. For Public Works requests for service - https://business.facebook.com/davenport.../app/262068025113/ . Other requests can be directed here: https://request.davenportiowa.com/.../action/center.egov

Here’s what the post says in it’s entirety:

6:30 PM - Saturday, February 6 | The City’s website is down due to circumstances beyond our control. Our website...

Posted by City of Davenport Government on Saturday, February 6, 2021

