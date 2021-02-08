Advertisement

Coroner identifies man killed after car plunges into Mississippi River Sunday

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 32-year-old Davenport man killed after a car he was in became submerged in the Mississippi River early Sunday has been identified.

Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday, he added.

Moline officers responded around 6:15 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash at 75 23rd St. after a Lunda construction employee noticed tire tracks in the snow and saw barricades were missing along the parking lot next to the Mississippi River, the police department said in a media release.

The employee reportedly saw a hole in the ice and heard someone yelling for help a few feet away.

According to the release, officers found a 21-year-old Davenport man who was wet and lying in the snow. They also found a white Chrysler 300 car submerged in about eight feet of water on the Mississippi River’s edge.

According to the release, the man, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital by MedForce. His name has not been released as of Monday morning.

The Moline Fire Department coordinated rescue and recovery efforts of the car in “extremely perilous conditions,” according to the release.

Crews recovered the car and its occupant, Vasquez.

This incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigation Unit.

According to the release, alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police at 309-797-0401. You can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips smartphone app.

