Des Moines County says they have 3k+ people on waitlist for vaccination

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Des Moines County Health Department say they anticipate scheduling another COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week. They also said they’re continuing to call those who are on their waitlist.

“There are over 3,000 people on the waitlist and we are calling people in the order we received their information once we receive a vaccine allocation,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Anyone who called our COVID scheduling line has been placed on the waitlist. Unfortunately, with the number of people on the list it will take some time to get everyone vaccinated.”

Health officials have given 4,003 vaccinations and 3,668 Des Moines County residents have received the vaccine.

The current COVID-19 vaccination numbers by county is posted on the Iowa Department of Public Health website. Health officials say it is updated on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

To get on the COVID-19 waitlist call 319-208-5668 and leave your name, date of birth and telephone number.

Posted by Des Moines County Public Health on Monday, February 8, 2021

