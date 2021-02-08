Dog rescued following fire at apartment complex in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries have been reported following a fire in Davenport on Sunday.

Fire officials were called to the 1600 block of West 9th Street at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Once crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front door of an apartment.

One person was inside but had exited the apartment prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Once crews entered the building, they found smoke throughout the home and fire in the basement. Heavy fire conditions prevented the firefighters from entering the basement initially.

Crews were able to enter the basement of an adjacent apartment and cut a hole through the wood frame wall that allowed them to extinguish the fire in the involved basement.

Officials say three families were in the apartment building at the time of the fire, however, no injuries were reported. Officials say they were able to safely remove a dog from the involved apartment.

The American Red Cross responded and is providing help to those in need.

All fire companies remained on scene to check for fire extension and investigative purposes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.

