Advertisement

Dog rescued following fire at apartment complex in Davenport

No injuries have been reported following a fire in Davenport on Sunday.
No injuries have been reported following a fire in Davenport on Sunday.(kwqc, davenport fire dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries have been reported following a fire in Davenport on Sunday.

Fire officials were called to the 1600 block of West 9th Street at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Once crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front door of an apartment.

One person was inside but had exited the apartment prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Once crews entered the building, they found smoke throughout the home and fire in the basement. Heavy fire conditions prevented the firefighters from entering the basement initially.

Crews were able to enter the basement of an adjacent apartment and cut a hole through the wood frame wall that allowed them to extinguish the fire in the involved basement.

Officials say three families were in the apartment building at the time of the fire, however, no injuries were reported. Officials say they were able to safely remove a dog from the involved apartment.

The American Red Cross responded and is providing help to those in need.

All fire companies remained on scene to check for fire extension and investigative purposes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.

#DFDMediaRelease: Structure Fire | February 7, 2021 On Sunday, February 7, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the...

Posted by Davenport Fire Department on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning gunfire incident
police lights
Chicago-area mother charged after newborn found in trash can
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl
Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl
FIRST ALERT DAY for Accumulating Snow/Slippery Roads
FIRST ALERT DAY until 8PM for Accumulating Snow
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Police in Burlington say 47-year-old Milton Davis, of Burlington, was arrested Friday following...
Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Burlington
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 261 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours