First Alert Day for Extreme Cold Sunday into Monday morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY until 11 AM Monday for extreme cold***

The entire viewing area will be included in this First Alert Day, however the coldest wind chills will be found to the north of the Quad Cities. The First Alert Day will be in effect until Monday at 11 AM for extreme cold. During this time temperatures will be close to zero to 10 degrees below zero and wind chills will reach 5 to 20 degrees below zero.

Wind chills tonight could reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wear mittens or gloves and a hat before heading outside. Stay dry if you go outside while these wind chills are present. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body. And make sure you bring your pets indoors.

Wind chills will near -20 degrees tomorrow. (kwqc)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

