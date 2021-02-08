Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY until 8 PM for Moderate/Heavy Snow in our northern/central counties

By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 8 PM for moderate to heavy snow.

FIRST ALERT DAY for Accumulating Snow/Slippery Roads
FIRST ALERT DAY for Accumulating Snow/Slippery Roads

A band of moderate to heavy snow continues to work its way east across the region, making for slippery roads and areas of reduced visibility. These hazardous conditions will most certainly impact the Monday evening commute. Snow accumulations could range from 1″ to as much as 3″+, especially along the Interstate 80 corridor. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Johnson, Jones and Scott counties in Iowa, and Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois until 8 PM.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 PM
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 PM(KWQC)
Road Conditions
Road Conditions(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning gunfire incident
police lights
Chicago-area mother charged after newborn found in trash can
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl
Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl
FIRST ALERT DAY for Accumulating Snow/Slippery Roads
FIRST ALERT DAY until 8PM for Accumulating Snow
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Police in Burlington say 47-year-old Milton Davis, of Burlington, was arrested Friday following...
Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Burlington