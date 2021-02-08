FIRST ALERT DAY until 8 PM for Moderate/Heavy Snow in our northern/central counties

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 8 PM for moderate to heavy snow.

FIRST ALERT DAY for Accumulating Snow/Slippery Roads

A band of moderate to heavy snow continues to work its way east across the region, making for slippery roads and areas of reduced visibility. These hazardous conditions will most certainly impact the Monday evening commute. Snow accumulations could range from 1″ to as much as 3″+, especially along the Interstate 80 corridor. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Johnson, Jones and Scott counties in Iowa, and Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois until 8 PM.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 PM (KWQC)

Road Conditions (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

