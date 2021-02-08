Henry Co., Iowa expects to receive 400 vaccination doses

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Henry County Health Department officials say they are still working through scheduling out the next 300 names on their wait list. This will be for their clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

“If you provided your email, check there,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Otherwise we will call again on Monday. Please don’t call the office to check on your spot, I promise we will contact you when we get to your name and will give you plenty of time to respond.”

Officials say they anticipate to receive another 400 doses this week and will have a clinic on February 16 for the next 170 on the list.

Officials say they may not start to contact those until after the clinic on February 9.

“The remaining doses will be used at the New London and Mt. Pleasant schools next week,” officials said on Friday. “If you have received your vaccine somewhere else, please contact us to take you off the list (publichealth@henrycountyiowa.us). Otherwise please be patient and we will make every attempt to contact you when we reach your name on the list. This is still going to be a slow process but we are doing the best we can.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.