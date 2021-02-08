Advertisement

Henry Co., Iowa expects to receive 400 vaccination doses

Henry County Health Department officials say they are still working through scheduling out the...
Henry County Health Department officials say they are still working through scheduling out the next 300 names on their wait list. This will be for their clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 9.(henry co., health dept. kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Henry County Health Department officials say they are still working through scheduling out the next 300 names on their wait list. This will be for their clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

“If you provided your email, check there,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Otherwise we will call again on Monday. Please don’t call the office to check on your spot, I promise we will contact you when we get to your name and will give you plenty of time to respond.”

Officials say they anticipate to receive another 400 doses this week and will have a clinic on February 16 for the next 170 on the list.

Officials say they may not start to contact those until after the clinic on February 9.

“The remaining doses will be used at the New London and Mt. Pleasant schools next week,” officials said on Friday. “If you have received your vaccine somewhere else, please contact us to take you off the list (publichealth@henrycountyiowa.us). Otherwise please be patient and we will make every attempt to contact you when we reach your name on the list. This is still going to be a slow process but we are doing the best we can.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning gunfire incident
police lights
Chicago-area mother charged after newborn found in trash can
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

The number of drug overdose deaths has risen to record levels during the pandemic.
Drug overdose deaths rise during pandemic
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Officials with the Des Moines County Health Department say they anticipate scheduling another...
Des Moines County says they have 3k+ people on waitlist for vaccination