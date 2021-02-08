Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths Monday

As of Monday afternoon, 2.35% of the population was fully vaccinated
COVID-19 in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,747 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,148,088 cases and 19,668 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 2,161 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 469 were in the intensive care unit, and 251 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 1 to Sunday is 3.3%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from the same period is 4.1%.

IDPH reported a total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine had been delivered to providers statewide. Approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of doses to 2,134,225.

IDPH A total of 1,358,967 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Sunday, including 212,256 for long-term care facilities.

As of Monday afternoon, 299,172 people, or 2.35% of the population, were fully vaccinated in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,794 doses. Sunday, 16,110 doses were administered.

