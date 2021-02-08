Advertisement

Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Close up Crime Scene tape generic(Source: Gray News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man fatally shot by a Bettendorf officer early Sunday has been identified as Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, said an autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. The DCI did not release a date for that autopsy.

The officer’s name will be released following an interview with DCI, the agency said in a media release. The officer has been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

According to a press release, the Scott Emergency Communication dispatched officers to a domestic disturbance call near the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Those involved in the disturbance left before officers arrived.

According to the release, the SECC received a call around 1:51 a.m. about an occupied suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road. Officers located the vehicle and individuals related to the earlier domestic disturbance.

According to the release, a woman voluntarily exited the vehicle and said the driver, a man, threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Officials said the initial evidence indicates officers ordered the man to exit the vehicle, but he refused to comply and produced a handgun. According to the release, the officer fired their weapon during the incident. Scott was pronounced dead on the scene.

One officer suffered minor injuries to the hand and was treated and released from a local hospital. No one else was injured during the incident, and officials said there is no public threat.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed after car plunges into Mississippi River Sunday
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning gunfire incident
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

The karting event is coming back to downtown Rock Island.
Rock Island Grand Prix returns in September
A First Alert Day is in effect until 11 a.m. on Monday due to extremely cold temperatures in...
Snow emergencies in effect throughout TV6 viewing area
Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced they will be moving...
Tuesday’s vaccination clinic in Rock Island Co. moved indoors due to cold temps
Police in Galesburg are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Saturday.
Two injured following shooting in Galesburg; police seeking information