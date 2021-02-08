Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man fatally shot by a Bettendorf officer early Sunday has been identified as Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, said an autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. The DCI did not release a date for that autopsy.

The officer’s name will be released following an interview with DCI, the agency said in a media release. The officer has been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

According to a press release, the Scott Emergency Communication dispatched officers to a domestic disturbance call near the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Those involved in the disturbance left before officers arrived.

According to the release, the SECC received a call around 1:51 a.m. about an occupied suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road. Officers located the vehicle and individuals related to the earlier domestic disturbance.

According to the release, a woman voluntarily exited the vehicle and said the driver, a man, threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Officials said the initial evidence indicates officers ordered the man to exit the vehicle, but he refused to comply and produced a handgun. According to the release, the officer fired their weapon during the incident. Scott was pronounced dead on the scene.

One officer suffered minor injuries to the hand and was treated and released from a local hospital. No one else was injured during the incident, and officials said there is no public threat.

